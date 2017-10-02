Vape Company Space Jam Expanding Into National C-Store Chains

Space Jam Juice LLC, a vape company, is expanding into national convenience store chains, growing from its current 4,000 stores to 10,000 by the end of 2017, and 25,000 stores by the end of 2018. This year’s authorizations include: Circle K Arizona, 580 locations; Circle K West (California, Oregon, Washington), 236 locations; 7-11, 400 locations; Giant (New Mexico), 260 locations; and G&M, 162 locations.

“We proved, with conclusive scan data from Nielsen, that adding Space Jam to c-stores’ tobacco sets provided new incremental revenue that they have been losing to vape stores,” said Dylan Spencer, EVP marketing. “The vape store consumer frequents convenience stores two to three times a week, but heads to the nearest vape shop for their vaping needs. Prior attempts to add vape products to convenience store shelves failed because those previous products did not have the customer base and following that Space Jam has built over the last 5 years in the vape and tobacco channel.”

“Our partnerships with the nation’s leading convenience stores are a win-win for both the stores and our customers,” said Danny Peykoff, CEO. “Customers will have easier access to Space Jam, empowering them with an approachable alternative to cigarettes. Due to our convenience store growth trajectory, we expect thousands of new customers will be introduced to our product each month, continuing the increase in demand for Space Jam.”

In addition to convenience stores, Space Jam vape products are available in vape and smoke shops nationally as well as through online retailers.