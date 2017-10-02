Two New York Wegmans Earn Grocery Stewardship Certification

Two Wegmans stores recently achieved Manomet’s Grocery Stewardship Certification (GSC) at two of its stores in Pittsford and Canandaigua, New York.

The certification recognizes the grocer’s commitment to operational best practices that reduce a store’s environmental impact and save resources. The Canandaigua store has the distinction of being the highest point recipient out of the more than 700 stores enrolled in the GSC.

As a result of their sustainable operating practices, the newly GSC certified Wegmans stores are conserving more than 1.6 million gallons of water annually and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2,800 metric tons.

“Sustainability is a key part of our commitment to making a difference in every community we serve and we are excited to pilot the GSC at these two stores,” said Jason Wadsworth, manager of sustainability for Wegmans. “The GSC showed us the areas that we’re excelling at, as well as where we can make improvements. We are especially proud that our Canandaigua store is recognized for implementing the most operational sustainability practices and receiving the highest point total out of all of the stores participating in the GSC.”

“The Wegmans sustainability and store staff are saving money, energy and water, and reducing waste through effective sustainability initiatives in place at these stores,” said Peter Cooke, GSC program manager. “The two Wegmans stores that we examined performed especially well in the areas of food bank donations; food waste diversion from landfills; recycling of cardboard, wax cardboard and paper waste streams; storm water runoff management; and the usage of low global warming potential refrigerants. It is evident that Wegmans is taking steps to protect our world for future generations and we look forward to working with them on their journey,” said Cooke.

Since launching in 2012, the GSC has enrolled more than 700 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada. The GSC works with grocers to engage employees on operational sustainability strategies and to review store-level practices and equipment with an eye to increasing energy efficiency, boosting revenue and lowering costs.

Manomet’s GSC program is the only certification program to expand into employee practices and procedures and engage all stores within a chain.