Warren Buffett’s Berkshire To Become Pilot Flying J Majority Owner

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has made a significant minority investment in Pilot Travel Centers LLC, d/b/a Pilot Flying J, and will become the majority shareholder in 2023.

Pilot Flying J, a travel center operator, has more than 27,000 team members and 750 locations across the U.S. and Canada, and more than $20 billion in revenues. According to Pilot Flying J, the investment will expand its opportunities for growth.

Under the terms of the agreement, Berkshire will acquire a 38.6 percent equity stake in Pilot Flying J. The Haslam family will continue to hold a majority interest with 50.1 percent ownership in the company, and FJ Management Inc., owned by the Maggelet family, will retain 11.3 percent ownership until 2023. In 2023, Berkshire will become the majority shareholder by acquiring an additional 41.4 percent equity stake, and the Haslam family will retain 20 percent ownership in the company and remain involved with Pilot Flying J.

Pilot Flying J CEO Jimmy Haslam, President Ken Parent and the company’s management team will remain in place. The company will continue to be headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“Pilot Flying J is built on a longstanding tradition of excellence and an unrivaled commitment to serving North America’s drivers,” said Warren Buffett, chairman, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. “Jimmy Haslam and his team have created an industry leader and a key enabler of the nation’s economy. The company has a smart growth strategy in place, and we look forward to a partnership that supports the trucking industry for years to come.”

“Given the impeccable reputation of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and our shared vision and values, we decided this was an ideal opportunity,” said Haslam. “As a family business that has evolved and prospered over the last six decades, we knew that any potential partner would need to share our commitment and have a proven track record as a long-term investor. We have that in Berkshire Hathaway—they believe in our strategy, support our team and are excited to see Pilot Flying J grow. We are honored and humbled to partner with them.”

James Haslam II, founder and chairman of Pilot Travel Centers LLC, said, “Berkshire Hathaway’s investment in Pilot Flying J is a testament to our exceptional team members and their dedication that has made Pilot Flying J the great company it is today. Berkshire Hathaway’s commitment to keep Pilot Flying J in Knoxville was most important to us. The Knoxville community is an integral part of our company and our family. We are committed to continuing to make a difference in Tennessee, supporting and giving back to our communities here at home.”