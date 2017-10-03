At 1 p.m. today—Tuesday, Oct. 3—Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess will make an appearance at the Harris Teeter store at Morrocroft Village in Charlotte to debut his personally designed signature sub sandwich (and sign autographs). Not surprisingly, Harris Teeter says the sandwich is made for larger appetites.

Funchess’ sandwich, dubbed the “Funchess Munch,” features roasted turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, mayonnaise, chipotle sauce and ranch dressing on a white sub roll. The sandwich is $3.99; shoppers can make it a lunch pack for $4.99. The lunch pack includes a Funchess Munch half sub, choice of Harris Teeter Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea or Lemonade and choice of one Chocolate Chunk, Macadamia Nut, Oatmeal Raisin or Cranberry Nut cookie.

Funchess’ creation will be available in the Fresh Foods Market Sandwich Shop in all Charlotte-area Harris Teeter stores. His is the second Signature Sub Sandwich of the 2017-18 season, and Harris Teeter says more are on the way.

Harris Teeter’s Fresh Foods Market offers made-to-order sandwiches and wraps daily.