Kroger’s Atlanta Division Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Kroger stores throughout the Atlanta division, which includes stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama, are hosting a multi-faceted campaign to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, helping to raise both awareness and funds for breast cancer screening, treatment and education.

From through Oct. 29, customers are being invited to purchase pink paper ribbons for $1 at Kroger checkout to benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

“Whether it’s a mother, sister, wife, daughter, grandmother or friend, nearly everyone has a personal relationship with someone who has been affected by breast cancer,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for the Atlanta division. “In fact, one in eight American women will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. The good news is there are more than 2.6 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today. Kroger is proud to provide our shoppers with opportunities to support those whose lives have been impacted by this devastating disease, as we continue our commitment to raise awareness and help save lives.”

Additionally, through SharingCourage.com, Kroger will provide a variety of resources to cancer patients and their families, including: healthy, calorie-boosting ingredients for cancer patients; what to eat during cancer treatment; healthy meals for caregivers to prepare, including baked salmon with pomegranate gremolata, and pumpkin ginger mini muffins.

“Cancer affects the entire family, not just the patient,” says Turner. “Although we can’t cure cancer, we can do our part to develop recipes for healthy meals that cancer caregivers can make for their loved ones to help fuel the fight against this terrible disease.”

Last year, Kroger customers and associates throughout the Atlanta division donated more than $360,000 to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. By the close of 2017, Kroger will have donated more than $37 million to support breast cancer research, education and services since 2006.

Rincon, Georgia, store hosting mammogram event

Kroger’s Atlanta division also will host a “Proud in Pink Mammogram Screening” event in partnership with St. Joseph’s/Candler. On Friday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., shoppers in the Rincon, Georgia, area can visit the Kroger store located at 461 S. Columbia Ave. for a mammogram. Kroger recommends women contact their insurance company with any questions about their coverage prior to their screening. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 912-819-6140.

More recent news from Kroger:

Shipt Adds Delivery From Kroger In Four Southeastern Metro Areas

Kroger Atlanta Division Director Promoted To Smith’s Merchandising VP

Kroger Invites Local Suppliers To Join The Kroger Family Of Companies

Kroger Launches Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Plan

Kroger To Open Kitchen 1883 Restaurant In Kentucky