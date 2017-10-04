Former Walgreens Exec Joins Rite Aid As President And COO

Rite Aid Corp. has appointed Kermit Crawford, former EVP and president of pharmacy health and wellness for Walgreens, as president and COO, effective Oct. 5.

“Kermit is a highly experienced retail pharmacy industry executive with exceptional leadership capabilities,” said John Standley, chairman and CEO of Rite Aid, based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. “This is an especially important time for Rite Aid as we move forward as a stand-alone company within the retail chain drug and healthcare industries, and I am extremely pleased to have such an innovative and well-respected senior executive joining our Rite Aid leadership team as we move forward to successfully drive our business.”

During his more than 30 years with Walgreens, Crawford held a range of store operations and senior management positions, including responsibility for the company’s pharmacy services, which included pharmacy benefit management services.

When he retired from Walgreens in 2014, Crawford was EVP and president of Walgreens’ pharmacy, health and wellness division, where he was responsible for all aspects of its strategic, operational and financial management.

Most recently, Crawford has been a retail and healthcare adviser and consultant for New York City-based Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail and consumer investments.

He also serves on the boards of director for Allstate and LifePoint Health as well as the Board of Councilors of the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy.