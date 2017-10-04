Darigold Releases New ‘Heat N’ Serve’ Hot Cocoa

Darigold has debuted a new seasonal product, Heat N’ Serve Hot Cocoa, made with whole milk, cream, real cocoa and liquid sugar. The cocoa is found in the refrigerated section in the grocery store and can be heated three ways: on the stove top, in the microwave or with a milk steamer.

“This hot cocoa has us ready for the colder weather,” said Randy Eronimous, senior director of marketing at Darigold. “We are excited to finally share this seasonal product. As a ready to heat and serve beverage, this hot cocoa is a quick and easy treat for the entire family. Whether you’re planning a holiday party or looking for a new snow day essential, this hot cocoa will keep you warm and satisfy your sweet tooth throughout the season.”

Darigold’s Hot Cocoa is available in a resealable carton, offered in both quart (SRP $2.99) and half-gallon sizes. It can be found at grocery stores in the Pacific Northwest, including Walmart stores across the region, Costco stores in Seattle, and Safeway and Albertsons stores in Seattle and Portland. It will be available through March 2018, or as long as there is demand, says the company.

Along with its Heat N’ Ready Hot Cocoa, Darigold also produces milk, cheese, butter, sour cream, cottage cheese, whipping cream, half & half creamers, lactose-free milk and RE-fuel, a protein recovery shake. Darigold’s entire line of dairy products is rBST free.

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by nearly 500 dairy farm families. NDA members ship approximately 8.4 billion pounds of milk annually from farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets. It operates 11 processing plants throughout the Northwest.