Instacart, Lowes Foods Partner For Same-Day Delivery In North Carolina

Instacart, a national on-demand grocery delivery service, has entered into a partnership with Lowes Foods to bring same-day delivery to more than 350,000 North Carolina households in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Instacart customers in Raleigh-Durham now can purchase groceries from Lowes Foods by visiting instacart.com or downloading the Instacart app to fill their virtual carts—with everything from fresh produce, meat and everyday essentials to a bottle of wine or craft beer—and have their items delivered to their doorstep in as little as an hour. At checkout, customers can add their Lowes Foods Fresh Rewards number to continue earning gas rewards.

“Our guests are leading increasingly busy lives, and anything we can do to offer them convenience makes all the difference,” said Tim Lowe, president of Lowes Foods. “Lowes Foods is a family-owned, Carolinas-based retailer founded in 1954 and a pioneer in online ordering. We are proud to have launched personal shopping before the internet was widely adopted through our phone-in order service. Joining an industry leader like Instacart allows us to give our guests an additional option for home delivery that is fast and convenient.”

“Partnering with the best retailers nationwide is essential to the success of Instacart,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, head of retail partnerships for Instacart. “Lowes Foods is a trusted brand that has earned its reputation as a homegrown grocery store that supports local businesses and farms. We are excited to partner with a retailer of Lowes Foods’ caliber to offer same-day delivery to Raleigh-Durham customers.”

To celebrate the partnership, Instacart is offering Lowes Foods customers $20 off their first order of $35 or more, plus a free first-time delivery.