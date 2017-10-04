Sprouts To Enter Maryland During Next Round Of Store Openings

Natural and organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market plans to open nine new locations in the first quarter of 2018, including its first store in Maryland at 9150 Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City.

The new Maryland store represents the company’s first opening in the mid-Atlantic region of the country and brings the total number of states with Sprouts locations to 16.

The other eight stores announced for the first quarter of next year will open in the following locations:

Albuquerque, New Mexico—5600 Coors Boulevard NW

Fayetteville, North Carolina—2810 Freedom Parkway Drive

Green Valley, Arizona—18755 South Nogales Highway

Las Cruces, New Mexico—2350 E. Lohman Avenue

Mesa, Arizona—3150 Recker Road

Sacramento, California—2810 Del Paso Road

Tempe, Arizona—931 East Elliott Road

Valrico, Florida—3309 Lithia Pinecrest Road

Sprouts will open approximately 30 new stores across the country in 2018. Each store will bring about 120 new jobs to its local neighborhood.

Sprouts has been in operation for 15 years. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, it employs more than 27,000 team members and operates more than 280 stores, offering fresh produce, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, deli-prepared foods, dairy, bakery, natural body care items and more.

Sprouts has committed to a “Zero Waste” threshold by 2020, as defined by the EPA. The Sprouts Food Rescue program donates unsold and edible groceries, including fresh produce, from its stores and distribution centers to food banks in all of its markets. Local relief agencies pick up this food, which would otherwise go to waste, and distribute it to families in need. In 2016, Sprouts donated more than 19 million pounds of product, equivalent to 15 million meals. Food that is not fit for human consumption is either composted or sent to cattle ranches through Sprouts’ Food Waste to Farms program.