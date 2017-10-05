Fareway’s October Round Up Event To Benefit Iowa Children’s Charity

Fareway Stores Inc. has partnered with Variety, “The Children’s Charity,” to conduct the third annual round up at the register. The event began Oct. 2 and will run through Oct. 21. All customers will have the opportunity to round up to the next dollar or to provide an additional donation on their grocery store bill to improve the lives of underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children in Iowa and surrounding states.

“Fareway has been a proud supporter of Variety—the Children’s Charity for over 30 years,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We look forward to providing this opportunity for our customers to learn more and give back to children who are at-risk, underprivileged, or have special needs in the communities we live and serve.”

Proceeds from the three-week round up event will provide funding to more than 70 charities throughout Iowa and the surrounding states for capital projects, essential medical equipment, special programming and transportation. Variety is a 501(c3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible.

“We are excited for the opportunity to reach potential donors in Iowa and the surrounding states through Fareway,” said Sheri McMichael, executive director of Variety. “The round up is a great example of just how much Fareway employees and customers support their communities and children throughout Iowa. Variety is grateful for all of Fareway’s support.”

Variety is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children throughout Iowa. Funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children in its community.

Fareway operates 118 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.