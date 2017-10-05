IDDBA Elects 2017-18 Officers, Board Of Directors

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) recently elected its 2017-18 officers and board of directors at its annual business meeting in Rosemont, Illinois.

Erik Waterkotte, senior director of sales for Columbus Craft Meats, assumes the role of chairman of the board. He has served on the board of directors since 2010 and has been involved in many committees.

Jewel Hunt, group VP-bakery for Albertsons Cos., will continue to serve as past chairman.

Other officers for 2017-18 are: Executive Vice Chairman Rick Findlay, VP-purchasing marketing, Whole Foods Market Inc.; Vice Chairman Gaetano Auricchio, EVP, BelGioioso Cheese Inc.; and Treasurer Jim Antrup, VP-commercial, Dawn Foods Products Inc.

Other than Erik Waterkotte, industry leaders elected to serve three-year terms on the board are: Gaetano Auricchio, BelGioioso Cheese Inc.; Carter Califri, Norseland Inc.; Suzanne Fanning, Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board Inc.; Jennifer Johnson, Jennie-O Turkey Store; Peter Sirgy, Reser’s Fine Foods Inc.; and John Wellenzohn, Rich Products Corp.

Additional members of the 2017-18 board are: Steve Buffington, DecoPac; John Cheesman, Clyde’s Donuts; Curt Coolidge, TreeHouse Foods Inc.; Dominique Delugeau, Saputo Specialty Cheese; Linda Duwve, Emmi Roth USA Inc.; Alan Hamer, Stefano Foods Inc.; Bill Klump, Butterball LLC; Tom LaRochelle, Lactalis American Group Inc.; Eric Le Blanc, Tyson Foods Inc.; Edward Meyer, Schnuck Markets Inc.; Mark Rudy, Hubert Co.; Carmela Serebryany-Harris, Upper Crust Ltd.; Joe Squires, Land O’Lakes Inc.; Jerry Suter, Meijer Inc.; Dotty VanderMolen, Advantage Fresh; and Voni Woods, Giant Eagle Inc.

IDDBA is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, research, training programs, management tools and an annual trends report.