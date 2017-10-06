CAC To Preview 2018 Marketing Programs At Fresh Summit

With the 2017 California avocado harvest wrapped up, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) is setting its sights on next season and introducing new plans at the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Fresh Summit in New Orleans. The Commission will have a booth during the expo on Oct. 20 and 21.

“The California Avocado Commission invites retailers to visit Fresh Summit booth 1033 to learn about the 2018 California avocado crop,” said Jan DeLyser, CAC VP-marketing. “Next year’s harvest is expected to be larger and in season longer than in 2017, and we are excited to share ideas to support participating retailers.”

CAC says its blend of traditional media, digital, social media and public relations is reaching millions of targeted avocado shoppers using tools unheard of a decade ago. Among the 2017 highlights were videos showcasing California avocado recipes. The videos were used in partnership with retailers, including promotion on retailers’ web and social sites. Customized marketing support for committed retail partners is the cornerstone of CAC’s marketing strategy, and DeLyser expects that to continue.

“Consumer demand for California avocados continues to be very strong, and CAC’s marketing support with participating retailers is yielding outstanding results,” DeLyser said. “We will continue with what’s working, explore new tactics and layer on additional support next year.”

One addition in 2018 includes participation in the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Certification program. CAC will promote American Heart Association-certified California avocado recipes and avocado heart health information, including a recipe booklet for retail use. Retailers who visit CAC’s booth at Fresh Summit can preview that program. CAC also is a sponsor of the Produce for Better Health Association supermarket dietitian program. During the expo on Friday, Registered Dietitian and media spokesperson Manuel Villacorta will engage with participating dietitians and share his recipe for Avocado White Bean Dip.

Breaking from tradition, CAC will not be featuring California avocados in dishes served at Fresh Summit this year.

According to DeLyser, “Our season is finished, and there simply aren’t any California avocados available right now. Though we won’t be featuring avocados in the dishes we serve, we do plan to have some tasty options.”

Created in 1978, CAC strives to increase demand for California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities that benefit the state’s nearly 4,000 avocado growers. It serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry.