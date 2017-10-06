H-E-B’s Help End Hunger Campaign Raises $734K For Texas Food Banks

H-E-B’s Help End Hunger campaign raised more than $734,000 for food banks across Texas, which will help provide more than 3.3 million meals to people in need. The money collected in H-E-B stores will be awarded to more than 20 food banks throughout the state.

On Oct. 2 at the San Antonio Food Bank, H-E-B presented the donation check to Feeding Texas, a hunger relief organization that works with food banks statewide. Representatives from the various food banks also were on hand to accept the donation.

During the campaign, customers were encouraged to donate $1, $3 or $5 at the checkout, adding the amount to their final grocery bill. The 35th annual drive, which ran in all H-E-B stores across Texas, raised awareness about hunger issues as well as senior and family nutrition.

Help End Hunger is part of the H-E-B Food Bank Assistance Program, which works year-round to raise awareness and battle hunger, providing food and financial donations to food banks in Texas and Mexico. Last year, H-E-B donated more than 31.1 million pounds of food, or about 24 million meals. Since 1982, the year the program was founded, it has contributed more than 980 million pounds of food to more than 5,500 nonprofit organizations.

In 2015, nearly 16 million U.S. households were faced with the threat of hunger, according to figures from the USDA. In Texas, 1.5 million (one in six) households faced the threat of hunger, which is second-most behind California. That number dropped from 1.7 million the previous year.

The following food bank locations will receive a portion of the monetary donation, which food banks will use to provide meals to their local communities:

San Antonio

San Antonio Food Bank (San Antonio) $105,000 / 735,000 meals

South Texas

South Texas Food Bank (Laredo) $11,000 / 110,000 meals

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (Pharr) $27,000 / 135,000 meals

Gulf Coast

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (Victoria) $11,500 / 92,000 meals

Coastal Bend Food Bank (Corpus Christi) $31,000 / 217,000 meals

Central Texas

Central Texas Food Bank (Austin) $200,000 / 800,000 meals

Brazos Valley Food Bank (Bryan/College Station) $15,000 / 75,000 meals

Caritas of Waco (Waco) $12,000 / 36,000 meals

Hays County Food Bank (San Marcos) $10,300 / 51,500 meals

Food Care Center (Killeen) $21,100 / 126,000 meals

West Texas

West Texas Food Bank (Odessa) $11,000 / 44,000 meals

Concho Valley Food Bank (San Angelo) $2,000 / 16,000 meals

Food Bank of West Central Texas (Abilene) $2,500 / 12,500 meals

Dallas/Fort Worth

North Texas Food Bank (Dallas) $33,000 / 99,000 meals

Tarrant Area Food Bank (Fort Worth) $33,000 / 165,000 meals

Houston

Houston Food Bank (Houston) $161,600 / 484,800 meals

Southeast Texas Food Bank (Beaumont) $12,000 / 36,000 meals

Montgomery County Food Bank (Conroe) $20,000 / 70,000 meals

Galveston County Food Bank (Texas City) $13,000 / 39,000 meals

East Texas

East Texas Food Bank (Tyler) $2,000 / 16,000 meals

More H-E-B news:

H-E-B Continues To Reopen Stores After Harvey

H-E-B Awards ‘Quest For Texas Best’ Winners

NAD Sides With H-E-B Against Aldi’s Advertising Claims