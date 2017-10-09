BJ’s Wholesale Club has donated $100,000 from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to the Maryland Food Bank, a Feeding America food bank.

The donation will help the Maryland Food Bank’s agency partners increase their capacity to distribute perishable food across the region.

BJ’s grant to the food bank is part of BJ’s Charitable Foundation’s $1 million donation to Feeding America. The Maryland Food Bank is one of nine local food banks to benefit from the donation, which is the foundation’s largest single donation to any organization to date.

“BJ’s is bringing a fresh approach to nourishing communities and helping families thrive, and we’re proud to support the Maryland Food Bank,” said Kirk Saville, executive director of BJ’s Charitable Foundation. “No one should have to worry about where to get their next meal, and we know that food banks face challenges in storing and distributing perishable foods. Our strategic partnership with Feeding America is focused on building capacity for fresh food at local food banks so we can work together to put an end to hunger in our communities.”

With BJ’s $100,000 grant, the Maryland Food Bank will purchase a 16-ft. box truck and lift gate to increase its efficiency when distributing large amounts of fresh produce. As a result, the food bank and its agency partners will be able to donate and distribute significantly greater amounts of food in high-need areas across 21 counties and Baltimore City.

In total, the Maryland Food Bank’s programs and network of partner agencies provide more than 112,000 meals each day to neighbors in need across Maryland. The food bank distributed 41 million meals last year through its programs and partners.

In addition to capacity-building grants from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation, BJ’s has secured more than 50 million pounds of donated food, including fresh produce, frozen meats and fish, baked goods and dairy items through the BJ’s Feeding Communities program.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ’s gas locations in 16 states.