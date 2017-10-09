Campbell’s Foodservice Reformulates Soups With ‘Real Food Approach’

As part of its “commitment to providing real, carefully crafted food for all,” Campbell’s Foodservice is relaunching more than 100 frozen soups in its U.S. portfolio. The company says it took two years to review and improve each recipe, “adding nutritious, flavorful and high-quality ingredients where warranted, while removing unnecessary ingredients.”

The company has pledged to continue this process of reviewing each recipe to ensure that all ingredients included in its frozen soup portfolio “earn their place.”

Campbell’s Foodservice frozen soups now meet the following criteria:

“Our new approach guarantees that each ingredient in the recipe is carefully examined and is 100 percent necessary,” said Mitch Dingwall, Campbell’s director of research and development. “As a chef, it’s my job to ensure that our customers receive real, carefully crafted soups. Quality is a cornerstone of the Campbell’s brand, as is taste. Our soups have to be authentic, and we have to choose the best, real ingredients for the people we serve.”

Joining Campbell’s new lineup of 100-plus frozen soups this fall are two line extensions:

Campbell’s Signature Creamy Sweet Potato with Tomatillos —a blend of sweet potatoes and tomatillos in a creamy broth. This soup is vegetarian, a good source of Vitamin A, gluten-free and contains a full serving of vegetables.

Campbell’s Reserve Creole Style Black Eyed Peas & Farro—a blend of black eyed peas, farro, kale and a variety of other vegetables in a spicy, Creole-style broth.

“Our mission is to bring our heritage of good, nutritious food to our customers. We know that every ingredient matters, and we take that very seriously,” said Kevin Matier, VP and GM of Campbell’s North America Foodservice. “Our frozen soup portfolio is another step in our Real Food journey to make certain that our products are filled with what chefs and guests love, meeting their needs today and in the future.”