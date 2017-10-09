Core-Mark Changes Senior Management Team

Core-Mark Holding Co. has announced several executive management changes, including the establishment of a new corporate COO.

Core-Mark named Scott McPherson as its new president and COO, and Christopher Hobson as SVP of US distribution-West.

McPherson, former SVP of business operations and strategic opportunities, joined Core-Mark in 1992, starting out in sales at the Portland distribution center. He has served in a variety of positions that include division president and SVP of US divisions. He led the company’s acquisition activities since 2006 and was the creator of its Core Solutions Group, which has been critical to making the company’s customers more relevant and profitable, says Core-Mark.

Christopher Walsh, who has served as SVP of US distribution-West since June of 2007, has informed the company of his retirement at the end of this year.

Hobson, current SVP of sales and marketing, will succeed Walsh. Hobson joined Core-Mark in 2000 as a general sales manager and has held several roles within the company, including division president and SVP of marketing. Core-Mark officials say Hobson has played an integral role in the company’s growing market share and in executing the company’s Fresh and Vendor Consolidation strategies.

Commenting on the changes, Tom Perkins, Core-Mark president and CEO, said, “Over the last several years Core-Mark has increased its footprint across the nation including significant acquisitions in the Northeast and Midwest and the addition of major new customers that has led to investment in our Western region operations. The moves we’re announcing today, including the creation of a corporate president and COO position, are designed to assure we have the right leadership and resources in place to best support current and future growth with the operational excellence our customers expect of us.

“Scott is an outstanding choice for the COO role and his elevation to president is well-deserved. He brings a 25-year track record with the company as a proven leader with a wealth of expertise and institutional knowledge. Chris Hobson’s sales and marketing background, coupled with his divisional experience, provides him with the skills and leadership to be an extremely effective regional SVP. Finally, I want to sincerely thank Chris Walsh for his valuable contributions and outstanding service to the organization throughout his career and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Core-Mark also announced it has renewed its three year supply chain agreement with Rite Aid. Core-Mark currently is providing service to approximately 4,500 Rite Aid stores.

