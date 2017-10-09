Giant/Martin’s Introduce New Service Commitments

Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets have announced new service commitments aimed at giving shoppers the best grocery shopping experience.

These service promises are part of Giant/Martin’s ongoing focus on “helping customers save money, save time and eat well” and includes improved customer service at both the deli counter and checkout lines.

New service promises include:

Speedy checkout guarantee: If there are four or more separate customers in each available checkout line at any time, the customer fourth in line will get their grocery order for free. (A customer is considered fourth in line if there are three other customers in every checkout lane with a cashier.)

Deli sliced the way you want: When shopping at the deli, customers are offered the first slice of their deli order to check and/or taste. If not, they receive that ordered item for free.

In other company news, Giant and Martin’s Food Basket customers and associates donated $738,080 during the annual September in-store Bag Hunger campaign, which supports local and regional food banks in four states.

Major recipient food banks include the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Philabundance, Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley, Greater Berks County Food Bank, Water Street Rescue Mission in Lancaster, Maryland Food Bank–Western Branch and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Virginia.

This year alone, Giant/Martin’s customer contributions for hunger relief efforts total more than $1.3 million. In 2016, Giant/Martin’s donated nearly $12 million to approximately 100 hunger relief agencies through customer, vendor and corporate support.