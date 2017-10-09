Five Utah Grocery Stores Donate $114K+ To Make-A-Wish Utah

Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market donated $114,412.61 to Make-A-Wish Utah during a special check presentation Oct. 4 at Lin’s in Cedar City. During the celebration, four year-old Ryder learned his wish—to visit the Florida theme parks and meet his favorite characters—was being granted. Members of the Cedar City police and fire departments as well as the Lin’s store team participated in the surprise.

“We have the most generous guests and are floored by the amount they helped us raise for Make-A-Wish Utah! We wouldn’t be able to help so many children without them,” said Steve Holm, district manager for Lin’s. “They always step up to make the star icon drive a huge success and we’re so grateful to them.”

From August 1-31, guests at all 42 Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market locations were invited to purchase a star icon during checkout. Any amount could be donated for the star, allowing guests to help in whatever way possible, with contributions ranging from pocket change to several dollars at a time. The donations quickly added up, surpassing last year’s total of $100,000. The money raised this year will help Make-A-Wish grant the wishes of 23 Utah children.

“We are grateful for the support of every store that participated in this campaign, and for the generosity of the community of customers that helped to raise these funds,” said Jared Perry, CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah. “Wishes are life-changing experiences for the families that we serve, and it is our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child in the state. The funding we receive from the Associated Retail Operations team and outpour of support generated by our community takes us one encouraging step closer toward accomplishing this goal.”

Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market have partnered with Make-A-Wish Utah since 2010 to raise money to grant wishes for children facing life-threatening illnesses. Over the last seven years, the stores have helped grant more than 100 wishes.