Thirty-Eight Governors Support We Card Awareness Month

Thirty-eight U.S. governors voiced their support for September’s We Card Awareness Month by issuing proclamations, certificates of recognition and official letters of support.

The “We Card” badge seen at sales counters and front windows of convenience stores and many other tobacco and vaping retailers is a product of the nonprofit We Card Program, now in its 22nd year.

“We Card focuses on training and education. It’s terrific to see 38 governors show support for We Card Awareness Month. It highlights retailers’ desire to do the right thing to prevent age-restricted products to minors,” said Lyle Beckwith, The Association for Convenience and Fuel Retailing‘s (NACS) SVP of government relations.

Many of the proclamations recognized state-level trade associations representing retailers and wholesalers, which play a significant role both for We Card and the retailers they serve.

The 38 governors who issued proclamations, recognition certificates or letters of support were those from: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

September was also the launch of the availability of 2018 We Card materials.

“Whether it’s We Card’s Age-of-Purchase Calendar, daily reminder age calculation tool, signs for the retail counter, or the hour-long online training course, retailers are making an investment to equip their employees with the tools needed to prevent illegal sales to minors,” said Doug Anderson, president of We Card.

The FDA has issued official guidance for Tobacco Retailer Training Programs. We Card says its e-learning training not only matches this federal curriculum but exceeds it with retail-focused emphasis on customer service, role-playing, and interactive gaming—earning an American Business Awards 2013 Bronze Stevie Award as a Best Training Site.