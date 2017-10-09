Whole Foods Opening In Metuchen; Breach Investigation Continues

Whole Foods Market’s newest New Jersey location will open in downtown Metuchen Wednesday, Oct. 11. This 45,000-s.f. store located at 645 Middlesex Avenue will be the first Whole Foods Market in Middlesex County and the 18th location in the Garden State.

“We can’t wait to open our doors right in Downtown Metuchen and bring great deals on the best seasonal products to Middlesex County,” said Whole Foods Market Metuchen Store Team Leader Felicia Williams. “We love how Metuchen is such a close-knit community, and we’re really looking forward to strengthening our partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and of course our customers in and around the Brainy Borough.”

Highlights of the Metuchen store include:

Comida Fresca Restaurant —This restaurant and bar will feature a Mexican menu with signature guacamoles, agua frescas and tacos. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available, and customers can choose from a variety of margaritas made with fresh citrus, as well as 12 draft beers.

Asian BBQ —This is a new concept where customizable stir-fry bowls are cooked to order, with paleo-friendly ingredients like zucchini noodles and cauliflower rice available.

More In-Store Dining —The Metuchen store also will serve a number of Whole Foods Market customers’ favorites, like baked pizza, sushi rolled in-house daily, a hot food bar highlighting popular fall tastes, and salad bars offering healthy, vegan and seasonal salads.

Coffee & Juice Bar—Baristas will serve up coffee, tea, juice and smoothies, including fall-flavored favorites like pumpkin spice lattes and turmeric lattes.

Credit card breach investigation continues

Whole Foods recently received information regarding unauthorized access of payment card information used at certain venues such as taprooms and full table-service restaurants located within some Whole Foods stores.

Whole Foods said these venues use a different point of sale system than the company’s primary store checkout systems, and payment cards used at the primary store checkout systems were not affected.

When Whole Foods learned of this, the company launched an investigation, obtained the help of a leading cyber security forensics firm, contacted law enforcement, and is taking appropriate measures to address the issue.

While most Whole Foods Market stores do not have these taprooms and restaurants, Whole Foods encourages its customers to closely monitor their payment card statements and report any unauthorized charges to the issuing bank.

