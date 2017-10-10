Argo Tea Launches Line Of Cold Brew Teas At Whole Foods

Chicago-based Argo Tea, maker of all-natural, tea-based drinks and loose-leaf teas, is partnering with Whole Foods Market to launch what it says is the world’s first line of ready-to-drink (RTD), cold brew, single-estate bottled teas into the retailer’s stores nationally. According to Argo, the release of the RTD line follows a successful test of the teas in the company’s cafés last year.

This month, Argo Tea will begin its rollout with three new flavors:

First Flush Darjeeling : Organic and biodynamic Darjeeling black tea from the Ambootia Tea Gardenin India.

First Flush Gyokuro : Organic gyokuro green tea from the Yamaguchi Tea Estatein Japan.

Armenian Mint: Organic peppermint tea harvested from Central Europe and the Mediterranean Basin.

Argo says that by slowly cold-brewing the teas, the company is able to extract high concentrations of flavonoids and antioxidants, giving the teas a smooth flavor.

“We’re passionate about creating new ways for people to experience tea,” said Arsen Avakian, founder and CEO, Argo Tea. “With our new Cold Brew teas, we are bringing consumers unprecedented access to super premium teas from around the world. We are uniquely positioned to do this because of our long-term relationships with growers, giving us access to one-of-a-kind micro lots and ensuring the highest-quality teas with low microbial levels.”

The teas are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, all-natural, gluten-free, vegan and kosher. They are sweetened with fair-trade cane sugar and contain 20 calories per 13.5-oz. bottle; SRP $2.49-2.69.

Argo will support the new product introduction with in-store sampling demonstrations, digital advertising, social media and email marketing.

The new line complements Argo’s existing RTD business. The company sells six Signature RTDs, three Unsweetened RTDs and three Teappuccino RTDs nationwide in more than 50,000 retail outlets and in all of the company’s 50 cafés.