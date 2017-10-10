Foodstirs Organic Baking Mixes Expanding To 7,500+ Stores

Santa Monica, California-based Foodstirs Modern Baking, maker of USDA Organic baking mixes, will expand its lineup into more than 7,500 retail stores across the U.S. by the end of this month. The brand also is unveiling new Organic Snickerdoodle Blondie Mix, and three limited edition holiday SKUs: Organic Very Merry Gingerbread Cookie Mix, Organic Chocolate Chippy Pumpkin Bread Mix and Organic Pumpkin Spice Stacks Pancake Mix.

Foodstirs’ new retail distribution includes more than 15 conventional, natural and big box retailers—like Jewel-Osco, Kroger (and operating banners Ralph’s, King Soopers and Fred Meyer), Safeway/Albertson’s (including Vons), Sprouts, Wegman’s, Stop & Shop and more—marking a milestone in the brand’s “pursuit to enable quick-scratch baking made from the cleanest and most ethical ingredients affordable and accessible to all.” The national retail expansion also includes Target, which will exclusively carry Organic Pumpkin Spice Stacks Pancake Mix and Organic Chocolate Chippy Pumpkin Bread Mix. Organic Snickerdoodle Blondie Mix, in addition to the brand’s existing Organic Chocolate Lovers Brownie Mix, Organic Chocolate Chippy Mix and Organic Sunday Stacks Pancake Mix, also will hit the shelves at select Target stores in the baking aisle in October.

“As parents, we believe all families should have the best, which is why we’re creating a new standard in the baking aisle by delivering superior products that don’t compromise taste for values,” said Galit Laibow, CEO and co-founder of Foodstirs.

“Having access and being able to give your family the best shouldn’t be determined by how much you can afford. We work relentlessly to source the most sustainable, pure and ethical ingredients for all of our mixes, in a way where the consumer always wins,” added Sarah Michelle Gellar, chief creative officer and co-founder.

“We’re grateful for all of our new retail partners and their belief in our mission, and we can’t wait to help families from coast to coast upgrade their pantries,” said Greg Fleishman, COO and co-founder.

Foodstirs says it is the first baking mix brand to use heirloom, identity-preserved flour, biodynamic sugar and fair trade chocolate. Like all Foodstirs mixes, the four new baking mixes are priced at $4.99-$5.99.