Taylor Farms Completes Its Largest Solar Installation To Date

Taylor Farms, producer of salads and fresh foods, has completed its largest solar panel installation to date. Located at Taylor Farms Pacific in Tracy, California, the new solar array spans more than 300,000 s.f. and will power 67 percent of the facility’s energy needs.

“I am thrilled to see yet another one of our sustainability projects come to fruition, and this is one of our most exciting projects to date” said Nicole Flewell, director of sustainability for Taylor Farms. “With each installation, whether solar, wind or cogeneration, we continue to add clean power to our facilities nationwide in the most sustainable manner possible.”

This 8,204-panel installation spans 7.5 acres of rooftop space, making it the largest private solar panel array in San Joaquin County, says the company. The system provides 2.256 megawatts (MW) of direct current (DC) power to the facility. Annually, the panels will produce 3,697,800 kWh and reduce C02 emissions by 2,752 metric tons.

Taylor Farms says it has dedicated sustainability resources to determine the best energy strategy for each of its location, and pursues localized incentives to make projects economically viable. Since 2012, Taylor Farms has invested in eight major projects in North America including solar, wind, fuel cells and cogeneration. The company has installed five solar arrays at facilities in Texas, Tennessee and three facilities in California, which together generate 8.4 Million kWh/year.

Taylor Farms Pacific will be hosting an open house and launch party to celebrate the installation. The event, which will be held at the onsite Innovation Center, will “celebrate the people of Taylor Farms, how the company cares for the planet, their community and share their mission for a sustainable future.” Mayor Robert Rickman, of the City of Tracy, will deliver a keynote speech, alongside Flewell.

“This is a wonderful achievement for Taylor Farms’ sustainability program,” said Robert Rickman, Mayor of Tracy. “We’re excited about not only the innovation that Taylor Farms is bringing to the City of Tracy, but what’s to come with our partnership.”

Taylor Farms Pacific, which employs more than 1,300 team members, serves customers in the retail and deli markets with a variety of fresh food products, including premade salads and entrees, sandwiches, wraps, fruit cups, snacks and behind-the-glass kits. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in Salinas, California, with twelve production facilities throughout North America.