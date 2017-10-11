DC Collaborative To Receive WFM’s Largest Giving Day Donation

Kicking off National Arts and Humanities Month, the DC Arts and Humanities Education Collaborative will receive a $28,000 donation from Whole Foods Market’s quarterly 5 Percent Community Giving Day, making it the largest 5 Percent Day in D.C. to date.

The DC Collaborative works with its members to advance, connect and provide enriching field-trips to DC public and public charter schools​. Field-trips that its members produce are tied closely to classroom curriculum.

“We are most appreciative of D.C. Whole Foods Markets for providing this opportunity for the DC Collaborative to raise funds and awareness of our collaborative work with more than 100 cultural institutional member organizations, schools and community leaders in support of more field-trip opportunities for D.C. public and public charter schools students,” said Lissa Rosenthal-Yoffe, executive director of the DC Arts and Humanities Education Collaborative. “Washington, D.C. is rich with world-class museums, dance, music and history that draw millions of tourists, yet so many of our youngest residents, our own D.C. students, may not get a chance to experience these cultural amenities.”

Whole Foods Market’s record 5 Percent Community Giving Day was the result of hundreds of DC Collaborative members, arts and humanities institutions, schools, educators, parents and advocates “shopping for a cause,” says the organization. Whole Foods Markets shoppers did their weekly shopping, picked up pantry items, placed catering orders, and dined for arts and humanities education. At each store, dozens of DC Collaborative volunteers and many D.C. public and public charter school arts educators, greeted and thanked shoppers for their part in supporting arts and humanities education in the District.

“Thanks to Whole Foods Markets’ D.C. stores, 4,000 D.C. public and public charter students can experience transformative arts and humanities field-trips right here in their own hometown,” said Rosenthal-Yoffe.

The DC Collaborative is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advances equitable access to high-quality learning opportunities in the arts and humanities for all D.C. public and public charter school students. Since its founding in 1998, the DC Collaborative has served more than 600,000 students in all eight wards of D.C. through its legacy program, Arts and Humanities for Every Student.