SEG Growing Fresco y Más, Harveys In Florida In November

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) said Oct. 11 that it plans to open eight new stores in Florida, comprising five new Fresco y Más stores in South Florida and three new Harveys Supermarkets in West Florida.

These banners are the fastest growing ones for the Jacksonville, Florida-based chain, which also operates the Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo banners. SEG has personalized each banner to provide the shopping experience, products and services that meet the needs of the communities they operate in, the company says.

Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG, said, “The unprecedented success we have witnessed over the past year at our Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket banners is a clear indicator that we are providing localized shopping experiences that resonate with our customers. Rather than relying on one store model, we are entrenching ourselves in the communities we serve to better understand each unique landscape, and our customers’ shopping habits.”

The company’s newest banner, Fresco y Más, caters to the growing Hispanic population, now offering a full-service Latin butcher, authentic prepared foods and a Latin-style cafe.

The new Harveys Supermarkets are merchandised for their unique community; value and price are emphasized.

The five Fresco y Más stores that will open on Thursday, Nov. 2:

1525 Coral Way, Miami

18801 SW 117th Avenue, Miami

12107 SW 152nd Street, Miami

18300 SW 137th Avenue, Miami

27359 S. Dixie Highway, Homestead

The three Harveys to open Wednesday, Nov. 8:

2630 U.S. Highway 92, Lakeland

1305 Ariana Street W, Lakeland

7851 Palm River Road, Tampa

The chains’ histories

The first Fresco y Más location opened its doors on June 15, 2016, in Hialeah, Florida, providing customers an authentic Hispanic shopping experience with products and services that meet the needs of the community. The launch of five new locations will expand the banner to 23 stores in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The first Harveys Supermarket opened in Nashville, Georgia, in 1924. With the addition of the three new stores in West Florida, the banner will grow to a total of 80 locations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina—the largest the chain has been in its history.