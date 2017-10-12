Joseph ‘Joie’ Scolari Of Scolari’s Food & Drug Passes At 86

Joseph “Joie” Gordon Scolari died on Sept. 2 at his home in Pismo Beach, California, at the age of 86. Mr. Scolari was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Santa Maria, California, and was a lifelong resident of the Central Coast.

Mr. Scolari met his future wife, Eldeen Mann, when he was in the fifth grade at Orcutt Union Elementary School. The two married in 1950, when he was 19 and she was 17. Mr. Scolari started working when he left high school as a sophomore in 1947, joining his father, Joseph, in the original Scolari and Son Market in Orcutt. After their marriage, Eldeen worked with her husband in the grocery store as a cashier and bookkeeper.

Later, Mr. Scolari and Eldeen opened and operated the original Scolari’s supermarket on the Central Coast, which grew into 12 stores prior to being sold to the Lucky supermarket chain in 1979.

The Scolari family remains in the grocery business, and Mr. Scolari was a partner in a chain of stores in the Central Valley right up to his death, while his sons, Joey and Jerry, continue to run eight stores in Northern Nevada. Mr. Scolari’s daughter, Kristie, and son-in-law, Rudy, also reside on the Central Coast where they own and operate several commercial properties.

Mr. Scolari and Eldeen both had humble beginnings; their success was a result of hard work and dedication, the family says. As Mr. Scolari continued to run and grow the company, Eldeen kept the company’s books at night while they raised their three children. The couple lived in Orcutt until 1975, when they bought a ranch outside of Templeton, which they named the Scolari Ranch and was where the couple eventually retired.

Mr. Scolari enjoyed hunting, fishing and, most of all, piloting his own private plane for many years. He had an easygoing nature, a quick wit and great laugh and he was respected by all who knew him, said his family in an obituary sent to The Shelby Report.

Mr. Scolari was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Annie, and wife Eldeen. He is survived by his children Kristie Scolari Molina (Rudy), Joey Scolari (Julie) and Jerry Scolari (Anna); 11 grandchildren—Kori, R.J., Cody, Cole, Justin, Cale, Cameron, Jenna, Jessie, Joseph and Jillian; and five great-grandchildren—Trey, Molina, Skylar, Mia and Cayd.

The family celebrated Mr. Scolari’s life in a scripture service Sept. 21 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church in Santa Maria, California, a short distance from the original Scolari and Son Market in Orcutt.

The family would like to express thanks to Mr. Scolari’s many friends who encouraged and supported him during the last two years, with a special thanks to his caregivers, Judy and Lyndsay. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rescue Alliance Dog Shelter, 5425 Jack Creek Road, Templeton, California, or to Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada, Suite D, San Luis Obispo, California, 93401 in recognition of the wonderful care they provided.