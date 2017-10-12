Mars Food Opens New North America Headquarters In Chicago

Mars Food opened the company’s new North America headquarters in Chicago this month, making it the fourth Mars office on Goose Island. Building on the 125-year history Mars has with Chicago, the Mars Food office brings 75 jobs to the city and “signifies a significant investment in this growing business unit within Mars Inc.,” the company says.

“Mars is a great corporate partner, and its international reach and importance are a testament to Chicago’s position at the forefront of the global food industry,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at the opening. “The entire city of Chicago welcomes Mars Food and looks forward to watching them continue to grow and thrive for years to come.”

“Moving the Mars Food North America headquarters to Chicago enables our long-term growth objectives by bringing us closer to our factories, our customers and other parts of our business,” said Jarek Swigulski, regional president of Mars Food North America. “We are excited to join the long-standing relationship and community involvement that Mars has already established in Chicago.”

The relocation from Los Angeles to Chicago comes at a time when Mars Food says it is growing its existing portfolio and working to bring more healthy meals to dinner tables.

The new office space occupies the first floor of a Goose Island-building originally built in 1905. Highlights of the space include standing desks at every workstation and available treadmill desks; a “living wall” to boost air quality; motion-activated lights, desk lamps and LED bulbs that reduce lighting energy by 45 percent compared to traditional office lighting; and a full kitchen at the center of the office to encourage employees to eat and cook healthy meals together.

In addition to opening new headquarters, the global Mars Food business recently announced its intention to acquire Preferred Brands International, the manufacturer of Tasty Bite, a brand featuring Indian and Asian food products. Upon the closing of the acquisition, Mars Food says it will expand its all-natural vegetarian offerings in the U.S. and leverage Tasty Bite’s product development pipeline, flavor expertise and strategic sourcing of ingredients throughout its portfolio.

“This is a very exciting time to be part of Mars Food,” said Swigulski. “Our associates have made it possible for us to remain agile and bring the entrepreneurial approach that we need to deliver on our bold promises.”