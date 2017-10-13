BakeMark has acquired the Best Brands product portfolio from CSM Bakery Solutions.

Jim Parker, president and CEO of BakeMark, said, “The Best Brands line offers a rich history of great-performing products across multiple categories that meet the needs of today’s bakers. We are excited to integrate another industry-leading brand into BakeMark’s portfolio of brands, and even more excited at the growth opportunities it will deliver to our customers. This acquisition supports our ongoing efforts to create value for our customers and build our brands and markets in the coming years.”

The Best Brands line includes bakery mixes, fillings and icings, as well as frozen bakery products. It joins BakeMark’s portfolio of brands, including Westco, BakeSense, BakeQwik, Trigal Dorado, C’est Vivant and Sprinkelina.

A manufacturer and distributor with 25 branches located across the U.S. and Canada, Pico Rivera, California-based BakeMark manufactures a complete line of bakery mixes, fillings and icings, glazes, donut sugar and frozen goods. It also is a supplier of flour, sugar, shortening, dairy and eggs, packaging and supplies, and gourmet chocolate.