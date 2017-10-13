Interactions Survey Identifies Experiences As Key To Shopper Loyalty

Interactions, an experiential retail marketing company and part of Daymon, has released a new Retail Perceptions study, “From Location to Destination Grocery.” The survey of more than 1,500 adult shoppers found that while price is the most important factor influencing consumer shopping decisions, it’s ultimately in-store events coupled with promotions, great service and convenience that drive customer loyalty.

“Our research has shown that retailers who can create memorable experiential destinations for their consumers will come out on top in the grocery store revolution,” said Ryan Dee, creative director at Interactions.

According to the survey, key elements to enhance the destination shopping experience include:

Products and services, not loyalty programs

Most shoppers haven’t subscribed to a loyalty program in more than three years, or don’t subscribe at all. However, the new measure of loyalty can be found outside of a shopper’s wallet. Shoppers listed five main reasons, beyond price, that encourage them to keep coming back to stores.

In-store events and social media

Shoppers are flocking to retailers that provide unique experiences both on and offline. Sixty-two percent of shoppers would like to receive mobile notifications from retailers, and of those respondent, 59 percent are motivated to shop at a new grocery store because of in-store events and social media engagements.

Mobile real estate

When downloading a grocery mobile app on their phone, shoppers require a few specifications. The majority would like the app to include coupons and 73 percent state that they want current pricing to be available. Additionally, shoppers want notifications about special events, product assortment, samples and recommendations from store associates.

Convenience

Shoppers are flocking to more convenient options, with 87 percent utilizing in-store pickup at least once a month and 77 percent getting groceries delivered at least once a month. A significant percentage also has bypassed a grocery store because it was on an inconvenient side of the street.