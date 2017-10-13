Trader Joe’s Opens More Stores, Bringing 2017 Total To 14

Trader Joe’s opened the last of its new locations for 2017 on Oct. 12. Hundreds of customers were welcomed with leis, and treated to free food and beverage tastings at stores in Allston, Massachusetts; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and North Brunswick, New Jersey.

The company has opened 14 new locations this year, bringing the total number of Trader Joe’s stores to 474.

Other stores that opened this year are located in San Francisco, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Juan Capistrano, California; Hoboken, New Jersey; Las Vegas, Nevada; Brooklyn, New York; Somerville, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Coralville, Iowa; and Jacksonville, Florida.

For the past 10 years, Trader Joe’s has opened an average of 23 stores annually; plans for 2018 locations already are under way, but the company did not go into specifics on where they would be.

“A lot goes into bringing a new Trader Joe’s store to a neighborhood,” said Trader Joe’s spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel. “Aside from the logistics we want to be sure we have the right space and crew members who are engaged and passionate, not just about Trader Joe’s, food and earning the delight of our customers, but also in their lives outside of work. We continue to find the best of the best.”

The latest store openings come on the heels of the chain’s 50th anniversary celebration. In August, as a thank you to its customers, Trader Joe’s locations across the country invited shoppers to stop by and enjoy games, giveaways, tastings and more. Total customer count over the two-day period saw an increase of nearly 10 percent compared to the same time last year. Trader Joe’s says it attributes its consistent year over year growth to its customers.

“Our customers are the reason we are still here, 50 years later, continuing to grow and make a difference in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Friend-Daniel. “That is why our focus is, and always has been, on providing them with the best and most unique products at great prices, as well as a fun and engaging experience, every time they shop at one of our stores. It’s just that simple. We are aware that our customers have the choice to shop wherever they want, so we are always honored when they choose us as their neighborhood grocery store, whether its for all of their grocery needs or just select items.”