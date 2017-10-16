Hostess Brands President, CEO To Retire Next Year

Bill Toler plans to retire as president and CEO of Hostess Brands Inc., effective March 1, 2018 or sooner if a replacement is appointed. He will remain on the company’s board of directors.

“On behalf of the board and management team I would like to thank Bill for his significant contributions to Hostess,” said Dean Metropoulos, executive chairman of the board. “Under Bill’s leadership, the company successfully re-established the iconic Hostess brand as a leader within the sweet baked goods category and transitioned from a private to public company. Bill has led Hostess through a considerable growth phase and has generated significant stockholder value. It has been a pleasure working with him to establish a strong culture as a foundation for future success.”

“I am very proud of our accomplishments. Hostess has built a tremendous team, and it has been a privilege and honor to work with them,” said Toler. “They have contributed so significantly to our success and transformation. I will leave with great confidence in their abilities and the company’s continued success.”

The board of directors has created a subcommittee of the board to identify and evaluate internal and external candidates with the assistance of an executive search firm to fill the president and CEO position.

“The board will now focus on identifying the right candidate to lead Hostess into its next phases of growth,” said Metropoulos.

During the transition period, Metropoulos will expand his duties as executive chairman as necessary to ensure continuity of leadership, according to the company.

Hostess plans to report earnings for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017 on Nov. 8, 2017.