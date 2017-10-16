Icee Co. Will Debut New Flavors, Twisted Chill Machine At NACS Show

The Icee Co. plans to debut a variety of new flavors and a newly launched machine at the 2017 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show, Oct. 17-20. The company will be at booth No. 4944 sampling its new offerings.

Since 1967, Icee has introduced more than 150 flavors, and that list will only expand in 2018, with new flavors including Fanta Watermelon Splash, Fanta Blood Orange, Fanta Green Apple, Warheads Watermelon, Strawberry Basil, Blackberry Mint Limeade and Blue Lemonade.

The company’s new Twisted Chill Machine will give consumers the chance to make their own flavor combinations. The Twisted Chill dispenser mixes multiple flavor infusions with a base flavor in a single cup. Twisted Chill brand varieties include: Twisted Chill Icee, Twisted Chill Lemonade, Twisted Chill Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Twisted Chill Pumpkin Spice Coffee and Twisted Chill Sweet Tea.

The Icee Co. began as Icee of Los Angeles in 1967. Over the next two decades, the company expanded in the western U.S. and eventually became Icee USA, which was acquired by J&J Snack Foods in 1987. Today, The Icee Co. has both national and international distribution, selling approximately 500 million Icee drinks each year.