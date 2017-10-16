Key Food Stores Co-operative Inc., a chain of independently owned and corporate grocery stores in the Northeast, debuted its newest Key Food banner location on Oct. 13. The store is located at 2630 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in the Harlem section of Manhattan.

“This new Key Food is just what Harlem needs,” said John Durante, Key Food VP of business development. “Store owner Ruben Luna Jr. has worked so hard to create a store unique to Harlem where all members of the community can shop in a store that was created with them in mind.”

At 8,500 s.f., the new store aims to provide the community with healthier food options. Among its offerings are gluten-free and organic items, including fresh-squeezed orange juice prepared in-store daily. The produce department features a variety of organic and locally grown options. The meat department offers a butcher on-site daily and custom cut-to-order meat. The deli department has a full line of Boars Head products; prepared foods including rotisserie chicken, rice and more cooked in-store daily; and offers catering services.

Customers can place phone orders and have their groceries delivered. They also are welcome to request any items that they would like to see carried in the store.

“When I started working on this store, I wanted to do something a little different,” said Luna. “I wanted to make a store for the Harlem community. As an independent grocer, I can offer a different attention to detail than big box stores can when it comes to our customers. I want them to come in and request products because this is their store. This is a store for the people, and we want to be active in their community.”

Key Food Stores Co-op includes more than 240 member-owned and corporate grocery stores with $2.7 billion in annual sales. In addition to Key Food, these stores operate under banners including Food Universe, The Food Emporium, SuperFresh and Food Dynasty. Stores are located in all five boroughs as well as Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.