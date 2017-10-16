  • Search 
PFMA Honors Five Pennsylvania Supermarket & C-Store Leaders

Date:
PFMA honors five members

From left: Lisa Dell’Alba, Square One Markets; Justin Evans, Giant Eagle/GetGo; Alex Baloga, PFMA president/CEO; PFMA Chairman Jeff Brown, Brown’s Super Stores; Tom Cormier, Ahold-Delhaize; Ray Charley, Charley Family Shop ’n Saves; Frank Puleo, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA), a trade association advocating for the state’s retail food industry, honored five members during its annual Legislative Conference, Oct. 11 in Harrisburg.

Honorees were: Ray Charley of Charley Family Shop ’n Save in Greensburg; Tom Cormier of Ahold-Delhaize in Carlisle; Lisa Dell’Alba of Square One Markets in Bethlehem; Justin Evans of Giant Eagle/GetGo in Pittsburgh; and Frank Puleo of C&S Wholesale Grocers in Robesonia.

These advocacy awards are presented to members who provide exceptional leadership and serve as champions for the association’s grassroots efforts.

“These PFMA members understand the importance of being involved in presenting our views to lawmakers,” said Alex Baloga, PFMA president and CEO. “They helped amplify our message through phone calls, emails, letters and social media to legislators, regulators and their staff, so that they better understand the impact proposed legislation has on businesses.”

During the past year, they have assisted on issues such as adult beverage sales, menu and GMO labeling, fuel issues, tax reform, tobacco taxes and many more, he said.

“We can’t thank these members enough for defending the food industry and educating lawmakers about the potential effects of legislation on convenience stores, supermarkets, manufacturers and wholesalers,” Baloga said.

PFMA advocates the views of nearly 800 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,200 stores and employ more than 150,000 Pennsylvanians.

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

