Whole Foods Market Stores Opening In Alabama, North Carolina

Whole Foods Market will open a new store in Hoover, Alabama, on Oct. 18, and in West Cary, North Carolina, on Nov. 7.

The Hoover store is located at 3780 Riverchase Village. Opening day shoppers will be greeted with product demonstrations and samples, and the first 500 customers will receive free gifts cards ranging in amounts from $5 to $50, with one $500 card.

Five percent of opening day sales will be donated to REV Birmingham’s Urban Food Project, which aims to build a robust local food economy while creating healthy food access.

“We’re excited to join Hoover’s growing community with the opening of our new Whole Foods Market,” said Jason Stonicher, the store’s team leader. “The new store will feature many locally sourced and seasonal products that meet our high quality standards. Whether you come to sip Revelator Coffee, enjoy beer and barbecue at Hops ‘n’ Sauce or try the buttermilk-smothered pork chop and black-eyed peas for dinner, the store will be a new gathering place for the community.”

Every item sold in the store meets Whole Foods Market’s quality standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

The 40,000-s.f. store includes:

Revelator Coffee Co. coffee bar, featuring seasonal and specialty coffee.

Hops ‘n’ Sauce, an in-store barbecue and beer venue.

A prepared food section that features grab-and-go barbecue bowls and soul food offerings such as buttermilk-smothered pork chops, fried catfish, maple roasted yams and burnt end black-eyed peas.

Specialties made in-house, including: scratch-made Lane cake, a selection of meatballs ranging from Korean to mac n’ cheese-stuffed, ready-to-cook cornmeal-breaded shrimp, and hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza.

Whole Body Beauty Apothecary, a do-it-yourself (DIY) station that features beauty ingredients like lavender and shea butter in bulk, allowing customers to create their own beauty care regiments.

The store will host a block party Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration will feature music, activities for kids, food and samples.

West Cary store will feature La Farm Bakery

Whole Foods’ new West Cary store is located at 5055 Arco Street. In addition to product demonstrations, samples and gift cards giveaways, the store will give a free loaf of La Farm Bakery bread to the first fifty people in line on opening day. Doors open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7.

The weekend prior to opening, Whole Foods Market West Cary will host a Chatham County Line concert for the community at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. Tickets can be purchased with a minimum donation of $1 each. All proceeds from the concert and five percent of opening day sales will be donated to Good Hope Farm, an organization that honors Cary’s agricultural heritage by increasing the community’s access to farmland and connecting its residents to local, healthy food. Tickets can be purchased here.

“We’re excited to join West Cary’s growing community with the opening of our new Whole Foods Market,” said Ryan Harrison, the store’s team leader. “We hope you will join us for the Chatham County Line concert on November 4 as well as for our opening on November 7 to support the great work of Good Hope Farm. The new store will feature many locally sourced and seasonal products that meet our high quality standards. Whether you come to eat a La Farm Bakery Croque Madame, fill a growler with local beer, or enjoy a quick, healthy dinner from the cauliflower rice bar, the store will be a new gathering place for the community.”

The Cary store also will be 40,000 s.f. and will include:

A La Farm Bakery venue featuring a European hearth oven, full selection of breads, full coffee service and a café menu including Croque Madames, sandwiches and more.

Full-service meat and seafood departments that feature Global Animal Partnership 5 Step Animal Welfare rated meat and sustainable seafood.

Freshly prepared grab-and-go items, including a “build your meal” section that has a variety of main and side dishes that can be combined to create a meal.

A prepared food section that includes a salad and cauliflower rice bar as well as a variety of fried chicken in flavors ranging from Nashville Hot to Korean Fried.

More Whole Foods news:

Argo Tea Launches Line Of Cold Brew Teas At Whole Foods

Whole Foods Opening In Metuchen; Breach Investigation Continues

Walmart, Trader Joe’s Lose Customers To Whole Foods After Price Cuts

Living Wall Highlights New Whole Foods In Chicago Neighborhood

Whole Foods To Open First Market In Western New York