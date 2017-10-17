Rodrigo Troni has joined Danville, Virginia-based Sky Valley Foods—maker of organic and natural salad dressings, specialty sauces, condiments, marinades, pasta sauces and sparkling drinks under the Sky Valley, Organicville and Bella’s brands—as its new president and CEO. Troni replaced Sky Valley Foods’ Interim CEO Scott Lurie on Oct. 16.

Most recently, Troni served as chief marketing and innovation officer reporting to the CEO of Snyder’s-Lance, leading its commercial organization with accountability for a $2.2 billion snacks portfolio P&L and teams across marketing, innovation, research and development and revenue management. Sky Valley says Troni is experienced at delivering top- and bottom-line growth in CPG businesses at different stages of maturity, bringing a record of success in delivering holistic revenue management, orchestrating business turnarounds and nurturing emerging enterprises.

“On behalf of the Sky Valley Foods Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to announce Rodrigo Troni as our new CEO,” said Lurie. “A seasoned leader with a proven track record of success in the consumer-packaged goods industry, there is no doubt that Rodrigo’s extensive experience driving growth, innovation and global mindset will serve as a tremendous asset to our rapidly expanding business.”

“I am delighted to join the highly entrepreneurial team at Sky Valley Foods,” said Troni. “The opportunity for growth in organic brands is phenomenal and totally aligned with consumers preferences for authentic, transparent foods.”

Troni was instrumental in engineering Snyder’s-Lance transformation into a better-for-you snacking brand with growth above category levels, significant brand renovations and insightful innovation in existing and new categories, says Sky Valley. Before that, Troni led marketing for Birds Eye Foods. He also developed an emerging category for PepsiCo, serving as chief marketing officer of its Sabra Dipping Co. Troni began his career at Cadbury Schweppes (now Mondelez International), as part of its international division.

Troni holds a B.A. in business studies from the University of Greenwich in London, England, and completed the Senior Management Development Program at ISM in Paris, France.

With distribution of its branded products to all 50 states and six countries, Sky Valley Foods’ products are available at independent and natural food chains like Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Earth Fare and Fresh Market and chain retailers like Kroger, Target and Publix.