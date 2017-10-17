Whole Foods Opening Relocated Park City, Utah, Store Oct. 18

Whole Foods Market officially opens its newly relocated Park City, Utah, store on Wed., Oct. 18 at 9 a.m., with music, food and surprises for guests. The 43,000-s.f. store, opening at 6598 N. Landmark Drive, brings a “culinary destination for food lovers of all stripes and will feature an expansive offering of organic, specialty, and healthfully decadent fast casual dining options for locals and tourists alike,” the company says.

“Our amazing new store that is double in size gives us the opportunity to better serve our loyal and new shoppers with enhanced features like nice wide aisles, over 100 seats and new food venues and products that we hope our new and loyal shoppers will love. We hope everyone can come celebrate this new gathering place where everyone can meet and share their love of food,” said Tyler Lay, store team leader for Whole Foods Market Park City. “We are also very excited to have our first taproom in Utah, The Silver Mine Taproom, an inviting destination for the very best local brews.”

Whole Foods Market Park City features a variety of new offerings as well as classic Whole Foods Market fare for shoppers to choose from, including:

Silver Mine Taproom: A first for Whole Foods Market in Utah, the Silver Mine Taproom features a rotating tap of 24 local and hard-to-find beers, including an exclusive Beehive Blonde Ale batch from Park City Brewery and a Single Hop rotating IPA from Red Rock Brewery, a cellar selection of bottled beer, and wine by the glass. The taproom also serves made-to-order lunch and dinner options. Dishes include artisan cheese boards, crispy smoked wings, Beyond Meat vegan burgers, grilled ratatouille crostini, braised local pork belly and farmer’s market salads.

Ritual Chocolate Drinking and Coffee Bar: Another first for Utah, Ritual Chocolate will offer its drinking chocolates inside Whole Foods Market Park City. This café will feature “bean-to-bar chocolate”; a chocolatier making truffles on-site; a full-service coffee bar with nitro brew coffee; a selection of toasts featuring local ingredients; and a seasonal rotating beverage menu.

Genji Sushi: Freshly made sushi will be available, including rolls made with brown or whole grain rice and prepared fresh on-site. Launching for the first time in Utah, Genji will offer an expanded Karaage chicken menu for Park City shoppers. Karaage is a lighter, crisper chicken on a bed of cabbage enjoyed as a snack or paired with a Ramen bowl or sushi, says the vendor.

In-house ground sausages: Sausages made in-house will be available, including a blend made with local ingredients with meat from Ballard Farms, and local spirits and brews from High West Distillery and Park City Brewing.

Dry-aged steaks: Whole Foods Market Park City butchers age cuts of beef in-house for up to 28 days in a humidity- and temperature-controlled environment. The aging process reduces the moisture content and concentrates the flavor, while the natural enzymes in the meat make for a very tender cut, says Whole Foods.

Ceviche and poke bar: The store will offer fresh, made-in-house ceviche and poke options for shoppers to create their own custom blend. Traditional and seasonal flavors include shrimp, halibut and octopus ceviche, Cali tuna, traditional and spicy salmon.

Neapolitan-style self-service pizza: Slices of pizza, including vegan options and those made with unbleached and unbromated flour, are cooked in less than seven minutes on a Woodstone Stone Hearth Oven.

Sandwich station: The store will offer signature sandwiches made with natural and organic offerings, including hot tortas made with local Vosen’s bread, chicken parmesan and meatball sandwiches.

Custom salads and comfort foods: Freshly prepared dishes, build-your-own salads and seasonal hot entrees will add variety to shoppers’ breakfast, lunch and dinner choices.

The store will employ an additional 30-to 40-team members, bringing the total number of Whole Foods Market jobs in Park City to between 140 to 150.

Whole Foods’s new store in Park City also will empower Team Members and customers to support local causes. Several times a year, the store will hold a Community Giving Day where 5 percent of a select day’s sales will be donated to a local nonprofit or educational organization. In celebration of the new location, the store will support Youth Sports Alliance.

The original Whole Foods Market Park City, 1748 West Redstone Center Drive, closed permanently on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Whole Foods has three additional locations in Utah in Salt Lake City at 6930 S. Highland Drive; 1131 E. Wilmington Ave.; and 544 South 700 East.

