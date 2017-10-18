Grocery

Big Y, BJ’s Wholesale Club Celebrated At Revionics Elevate Retail Awards

Big Y and BJ’s Wholesale Club were among four retailers honored as generating ROI and performance improvements at the recent Revionics Elevate Retail Awards ceremony. Revionics focuses on profit optimization services and solutions.

“These outstanding Elevate Retail Award winners are inspirational game-changers who are driving retail transformations that benefit their customers, their companies and their investors,” said Marc Hafner, chairman and CEO of Revionics. “We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and share their stories of demonstrated success in enhancing customer loyalty, creating more efficient business processes, and delivering measurable business impact.”

The companies’ nominations were judged on their strategic business goals, the challenges they faced, the Revionics solutions they utilized and the results that they achieved.

Big Y, a family-owned and family-oriented retail food company serving people’s at-home food needs, has been a Revionics customer for more than eight years. The pricing team has continued to gain additional value in its use of Revionics Price Suite and related reporting including quarterly Value Measurement. The result: the ability to respond to competitive price changes with greater precision and agility, enhanced customer satisfaction, and consistent alignment with corporate strategy rules.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States with more than 210 clubs in 16 states from Maine to Florida, selected Revionics Price Suite in 2016. BJ’s price team is executing the science-based pricing to deliver bottom-line impact, streamline processes and serve as more strategic partners to their merchant team colleagues. BJ’s is now beginning implementation of Revionics Markdown Suite