eMeals Expands Online Ordering Fulfillment Options With AmazonFresh

eMeals, a “choose-your-food-style” meal kit solution that integrates with online grocery programs, is adding AmazonFresh grocery delivery and pickup service to its list of fulfillment choices. Subscribers now can send their shopping list, which is automatically generated for all meals selected each week, to either AmazonFresh, Walmart Grocery, Kroger ClickList or Instacart with one click and then schedule home delivery or curbside pickup, depending on local availability.

The new option extends eMeals’ strategy of leveraging the existing grocery supply chain to fill meal kit orders instead of building new infrastructure to pre-portion, package and deliver the week’s recipe ingredients. This approach, says the company, provides variety, flexibility and affordability to consumers while also creating a sustainable business model without the high operational costs of other traditional kit companies.

With 10-plus years of digital meal planning experience, eMeals says it is the only meal kit service that offers:

Up to 50 percent savings in per-serving food costs compared to conventional meal kit providers, because ingredients are provided in standard grocery packaging that eliminates the cost of measuring and individually bagging ingredients in recipe portions. The only other cost is a $5/month eMeals subscription fee for new weekly menus that include seven entrée-and-side-dish meals.

A “do-it-your-way” choice of 15 eating styles ranging from Quick & Healthy to Paleo, Clean Eating, Diabetic, Vegetarian and more. No other meal kit solution offers this broad range of choices or degree of flexibility in accommodating different dietary needs.

Personalization of weekly menus, made possible by the ability to mix and match from any of the 15 eating styles (creating a choice of 100 new recipes per week) and the option to substitute favorites from previous weeks. eMeals is able to offer this variety in part because subscribers can either do their own shopping or rely on grocery partners to fulfill orders.

More-than-meal-kit grocery shopping. Once a week’s meals are chosen, eMeals automatically populates a shopping list and allows subscribers to add or subtract items with a tap. This eliminates separate shopping trips for items like cereal and toilet paper, turning the service into a shopping concierge.

A survey of early eMeals meal kit customers using Walmart Grocery indicates that more than 90 percent plan to continue the service, with more than half stating that they “can’t imagine life without it.” The service also is driving online grocery adoption, with 55 percent of those surveyed saying they used Walmart Grocery for the first time by using eMeals’ online grocery fulfillment option.

“Meal kits and online grocery programs are reshaping the grocery market, and we are the first company to combine those two trends,” said eMeals CEO Forrest Collier. “Adding AmazonFresh to our fulfillment lineup expands our reach to most of the top players in online grocery and advances our mission of giving customers more choice, flexibility and affordability than any other meal kit service.”