NJ’s GalaFresh Farms Stores To Give Away Free Groceries

GalaFresh Farms Supermarkets, comprising two family-owned grocery stores in Passaic and Paterson, New Jersey, plans to give away free groceries to customers through a new loyalty program that launched Oct. 16.

The program, called GalaBucks, offers points for regular purchases made by shoppers throughout the year.

“We’re proud to launch this innovative rewards program for all our loyal customers,” said Omar Jorge, a second-generation grocer and CEO of GalaFresh Farms Supermarkets. “After two years working with the local community, we wanted to reward our customers for the trust they put in GalaFresh Farms to buy their everyday groceries.”

To take advantage of the program, customers can sign up for a customer loyalty account at one of the two store locations. Once an account is created, customers will earn one GalaBuck for every dollar spent on groceries at GalaFresh Farms. As GalaBucks are accumulated, customers can redeem them for promotional awards to be announced each week.

Additional ways to earn GalaBucks include referring friends, family and neighbors to join the rewards program; filling out store surveys; or shopping on certain days or at designated hours.

Founded in 2015, GalaFresh Farms stores offer a wide range of international products, premium meats, locally-sourced, fresh produce. The stores emphasize clean and well-maintained facilities and a warm, friendly shopping environment. Locations are at 514 Van Houten Avenue in Passaic and 498 East 30th Street in Paterson.