Report: Albertsons Names Perkins To Lead Safeway Eastern Division

Albertsons executive Jim Perkins has taken on the additional role of Eastern Division president for Safeway as he continues in his current role as EVP of retail operations, special projects and Acme Division president, according to an Oct. 17 story in the Washington Business Journal. The story noted that Perkins is the third leader of the Eastern Safeway division in three years.

At Safeway, Perkins succeeds Dan Valenzuela, who left the company to pursue other opportunities. Valenzuela had been named president of the Safeway Eastern Division a year ago and had worked for Safeway for 40 years.

Safeway’s Eastern Division operates 125 store locations in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., area.

The Journal said that Valenzuela, formerly with Safeway’s Seattle division, succeeded Steve Burnham at the helm of the Eastern Division in September 2016. Burnham had taken on the role in October 2014 as part of the leadership structure that would come out of the merger of Albertsons and Safeway, which was completed on Jan. 30, 2015. The merger created a retail network that includes 2,230 stores, 27 distribution facilities and 19 manufacturing plants with more than 250,000 employees in 34 states and the District of Columbia..

Perkins returned to Acme in June and had been supervising the integration of the 76 stores that Albertsons acquired from A&P through bankruptcy.