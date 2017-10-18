JOH Buys Milwaukee HBC Broker Hansen-Stahl Sales & Marketing

JOH has acquired Hansen-Stahl Sales & Marketing (H&S), a full-service health and beauty care broker with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The addition of H&S will provide new areas of expertise and broader support to JOH clients and customers in the health, beauty care and GM categories in the Midwest, including Walgreens, Ulta Beauty and Meijer.

“Allen Hansen and Lisa Stahl have built one of the most respected and effective brokerages in the Midwest with an intimate knowledge and understanding of their customers and categories,” said John Saidnawey, chairman and CEO of Billerica, Massachusetts-based JOH. “We are proud to have the H&S team joining JOH.”

H&S’ heritage, culture and reputation are similar to its own, JOH says—customer-driven and with high ethical and moral standards.

“Their experience, contacts, successes and coverage will be invaluable as JOH continues its commitment to providing our clients with more effective and efficient customer coverage,” said Matt O’Hare, JOH’s president and COO. “We welcome H&S’ client base as well as their strong customer relationships across the region.”

In other news, JOH announced that Paula Colatriano has joined the Metro NY/NJ team as an account executive. Colatriano has worked on various client accounts, including Barney Butter, Blueprint, Celestial Seasonings, Daiya, Soy Vay and Van’s. She has called on Acme, Ahold, Delhaize, Bozzuto’s, Demoulas Market Basket, Fresh Direct, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Shaw’s, Wakefern and Wegmans.