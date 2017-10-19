Earth Fare Opens Second Tampa Bay, Florida, Location In Oldsmar

Earth Fare, a specialty organic and natural foods grocery store, has opened its newest location in Oldsmar, Florida, at 3136 Tampa Road. The store is Earth Fare’s seventh in Florida and second in the Tampa Bay area.

The grand opening celebration began with a ribbon cutting and a $3,000 charitable donation to the Edible Peace Patch Project, funding additional curriculum and a garden for a local elementary school. Throughout the day, shoppers enjoyed product demonstrations, giveaways and entertainment.

With 43 locations across the Southeast and Midwest and more locations to come, Earth Fare describes itself as a national brand with local roots. Earlier this year, Earth Fare hosted a Local Vendor Fair in search of local products for the new store. The company says it interviewed dozens of local artisans and growers before selecting a variety of vendors, including Pinellas Ale Works, Cigar City, Blazing Bean Roaster and more.

As part of its “commitment to supporting the Tampa area,” Earth Fare connected with a range of community members through its Community Advisory Board. The board is comprised of local health and wellness experts, as well as residents and community leaders. These individuals have helped Earth Fare tailor its approach to the in-store experience to ensure the store’s offerings meet the needs of local shoppers.

“We first came to the Bay area a year ago with our Seminole location, and could not be more thrilled to now offer Oldsmar residents a place to shop conveniently for their families, knowing their carts are full of only the healthiest, tastiest foods,” said Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare. “We are thankful to our local vendors and Community Advisory Board for helping Earth Fare build the best healthy offering, specific to Oldsmar.”

All products sold at Earth Fare are free of a variety of ingredients the company deems unacceptable, found on Earth Fare’s Boot List. In addition, Earth Fare offers more than 750 private brand food products sourced using only non-GMO ingredients.

Beyond groceries, the new store will feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Juice Bar, which serves 100 percent Certified Organic smoothies and juices, and offers custom blends as well as bottles to go. Shoppers will find a variety of organic choices at Earth Fare’s Oldsmar Kitchen, featuring a salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter, and packaged meals-on-the-go. The store also features an 80-seat cafe with free Wi-Fi.

Founded in 1975, in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare operates 43 locations across nine states in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

More Earth Fare news:

Earth Fare Expands Reach In Jacksonville, Florida

Earth Fare’s 42nd Store Will Make August Debut In Florida

Earth Fare Opens 10th North Carolina Store In Concord

Earth Fare Opens Fifth Florida Store In Ocala

Earth Fare Encourages Shoppers To ‘Come Clean’ With ‘Dirty’ Food Swap