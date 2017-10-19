NGA Presents Harps Food Stores CEO With Top Advocacy Award

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, awarded Kim Eskew, president and CEO of Harps Food Stores, the Clarence G. Adamy Great American Award at the NGA Fall Leadership Meetings in Chicago, Illinois. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated “outstanding efforts in support of policy initiatives that promote the independent supermarket industry.”

“Kim is known as a steadfast advocate for our industry. Over the years, he’s worked hard to develop personal relationships with elected officials in areas where Harp’s operates,” said Peter J. Larkin, president and CEO of NGA. “His efforts have yielded positive results for independent grocers and help make a difference when needed most.”

This year, Eskew hosted Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR), and Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) for tours of Harps Food Stores. In May, he joined the supermarket industry’s lobby day in Washington, where he urged his lawmakers to pass the Common Sense Nutrition Disclosure Act, protect debit swipe fee reform and pass comprehensive tax reform. He is a longtime supporter of NGA’s Grocers Political Action Committee (PAC) and also sits on the PAC Board.

The Fall Leadership Meetings, sponsored by First Data and FMS Solutions Holding LLC, were comprised of Trading Partner Business Sessions and held in conjunction with the NACS Show. The partnership brought together small format and independent retailers to explore emerging trends in foodservice, consumer packaged goods, retail motor fuels, consumer-facing technologies and operating best practices.

Eskew joined Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores in 1977 as a part-time stock boy while attending the University of Arkansas. In 2017, he was appointed president and CEO of the company.

