Shipt To Offer Delivery From Publix In Spartanburg, South Carolina

Shipt, an online grocery marketplace, will begin delivering groceries and household items from Publix stores to Spartanburg, South Carolina, residents starting Oct. 26. In celebration of the launch, annual Shipt members who sign up prior to launch will receive $25 off their first order.

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2014, Shipt’s marketplace gives customers the ability to browse their local stores’ aisles online, in addition to feature categories such as healthy ingredients, seasonal selections and inspiration for quick, easy meals. Shipt members will have access to the full selection of Publix in-store products, including fresh and prepared foods.

“Since Shipt’s inception, we have been committed to simplifying our members’ lives by offering a convenient grocery shopping experience,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO. “After widespread success across the state of South Carolina, including nearby Greenville, local residents in Spartanburg will now have access to their favorite groceries and products while saving more time during their busy days.”

At launch, more than 54,000 households in the Spartanburg area will have access to Publix groceries delivered by Shipt.

To use the service, members select their grocery items through the Shipt app, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt memberships are available for $99 per year, and all members have access to unlimited delivery, free on all orders over $35. Orders can be placed as early as one hour before delivery.

Prior to the launched Shipt planned to grow its network of shoppers, who are responsible for selecting and delivering fulfillments of each order.

Since its founding, Shipt has expanded to offer grocery delivery to more than 30 million households in more than 70 markets across the country. The company has offices in Birmingham, Alabama, and San Francisco, California.

