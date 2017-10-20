Stater Bros. Opening 30th Orange County Store Oct. 25

Stater Bros. will host a grand opening for its new Tustin, California, store at 15150 Kensington Park Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 25. This will be the 30th Stater Bros. supermarket in Orange County and second supermarket to serve Tustin residents. Local residents are promised a “conveniently located, full-service shopping experience along with Stater Bros.’ exceptional customer service and expanded fresh offerings.”

To celebrate the grand opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in front of the new supermarket, located in the Village at Tustin Legacy, at 8:00 a.m. on opening day. The new store will officially open for business immediately following the festivities. After Wednesday, the store will be open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and will be led by Store Manager Roman Deaquino, who has more than 17 years of service with the company.

At 43,829 s.f., the supermarket will feature:

A full-service fresh meat department and fresh seafood department.

FujiSan Sushi made in-house daily at a dedicated sushi island.

Smokehouse meats, including California-cut tri-tip, split whole chickens, chicken leg quarters, California hot wings, Texas-style pork ribs and savory-sweet salmon fillets smoked in-house daily with hickory wood chips.

A full-service deli, including Cleo & Leo exclusive recipe and hand-breaded fried chicken, specialty sandwiches and wraps, a full line of prepared party trays, charcuterie boards and charcuterie cured meats and cheeses.

A full-service hot bakery with a full selection of breads and rolls, specialty single-serve desserts, a Cleo & Leo line of classic cakes and in-house cake decorators.

A café and seating area with USB charging outlets and access to free Wi-Fi.

A floral department.

A fresh produce department featuring more than 1,000 items, with expanded organic selections and fresh fruit cut daily from a fruit cutting station.

A bulk food station, with nuts, dried fruits and snacks sold by weight.

Energy-efficient LED lighting in addition to glass doors on refrigerated cases to reduce energy consumption.

To further celebrate the grand opening and to honor the company’s long-standing tradition of giving back to the communities it serves, Stater Bros. Charities will present $30,000 in donations to local organizations that support hunger relief, children’s well-being, education, health, law enforcement, veterans and active service members.

“This new supermarket demonstrates Stater Bros.’ ongoing commitment to the Tustin community we’ve served since 1970,” said Pete Van Helden, president and CEO. “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the area, and customers will be pleased with the wide variety of services and new product offerings that we’re bringing to the local community.”

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown to become the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California. The company operates 171 supermarkets, and employs approximately 18,000 people. “family.” Since 2008, Stater Bros. and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $75 million in food and funds to local Southern California communities.

