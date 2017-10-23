Albertsons Partners With Alto US To Reduce Retail Crime

Albertsons Cos. has teamed up with Alto US to implement Alto AllianceSM, a technology platform and retail risk management solution featuring “comprehensive analytics that tie together retailers’ data with industrywide resources.” Alto says its system bridges the gap between retail, law enforcement and the judicial system to facilitate prosecution of repeat offenders and organized retail crime gangs.

“Retailers have struggled to find a solution to reduce shoplifting and manage risks in stores,” said Kathleen Smith, CFI, VP of loss prevention for Albertsons Cos. “The Alto program has designed a strategy that effectively brings law enforcement, prosecutors and retailers together, with a goal of not only reducing crime in stores, but also increasing sales and enhancing our shoppers’ experience.”

Karl Langhorst, CPP, CFI, EVP of Alto US, said, “We are very excited to have Albertsons Companies as our first retail partner as we introduce the Alto retail risk management strategy into the U.S. market. Albertsons’ loss prevention leadership has a long history of embracing innovative solutions to assist in positively impacting the store environment for their customers and associates as well as striving to reduce shrink and improve sales.”

The partnership with Albertsons is a significant step for Alto as it opens operations in North America after more than a decade serving retailers and law enforcement in Latin America and Spain. The company says it also has developed an effective deterrence marketing program to communicate directly to offenders so that “they and their criminal network learn that retailers using the Alto program should be avoided.”

