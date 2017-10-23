Home Market Foods Buys Chicago Corned Beef Company

Home Market Foods, headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, has acquired Kelly Corned Beef Co., which is known in the marketplace as as Kelly Eisenberg, in Chicago.

More than 50 years ago, Home Market Foods began as a purveyor of fresh meats and is producer of fully cooked meat-based prepared foods for both retail and foodservice customers. Its portfolio includes Bahama Mama Brands.

Founded in 1929, Kelly Eisenberg has produced and distributed the Eisenberg brand of gourmet frankfurters and sausages and the Kelly brand of corned beef.

“Two brothers, Cliff and Howard Eisenberg, have built their business over the years by developing the highest quality products providing excellent customer service and building a terrific team,” said Douglas Atamian, CEO of Home Market Foods. “We will continue to honor this legacy and provide an even broader array of product offerings and innovation to their fine customers. Cliff, Howard and the rest of the Kelly Eisenberg team will continue their involvement in the business going forward to benefit our combined customer base.”

President Wes Atamian added, “We are delighted to welcome a talented group of people from Kelly Eisenberg to our organization. This acquisition provides Home Market Foods with an excellent combination of capabilities and values to form an even stronger and more dynamic product platform for us to offer our customers and consumers.”

Wes Atamian added that the Kelly Eisenberg culture of dedication to producing the highest quality products aligns perfectly with the core values of Home Market Foods.

Cliff Eisenberg, CEO of Kelly Eisenberg, also added, “We chose to work with Home Market Foods because they have the best capabilities to support our customers and people. We look forward to working with the Home Market Foods team as they continue to build on our tradition of developing and selling premium products.”