Key Food Stores Adopts AgroFresh Program To Manage Banana Quality

RipeLock Quality Systems, a quality management system for bananas, will be implemented at Key Food Stores. According to AgroFresh Solutions, the program “offers Key Food an innovative fruit quality management system for bananas that look better, taste better and stay fresh longer.”

“RipeLock is being rolled out to all of our stores in November for our Belinda premium bananas using the tagline, ‘Don’t go naked. I’m better in the bag,’” explained Wayne Kovacs, produce director for Key Food Stores Co-operative. “The RipeLock technology will enable our stores to keep bananas at the desired yellow color longer helping to attract customers, drive sales, minimize shrink and reduce waste and handling at stores.”

“Bananas are the top planned produce purchase and also the number one supermarket impulse buy. By enabling stores to extend the freshness of their bananas, RipeLock not only turns shoppers into buyers and helps drive revenue for their stores, but also increases customer satisfaction,” said Kevin Frye, North America sales manager at AgroFresh.

The RipeLock system consists of two parts: RipeLock bag, a specially-designed, patented Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) bag and RipeLock Active, an ethylene-inhibiting application.

According to AgroFresh, the combination provides control over the ripening process delivering extended yellow life and better quality bananas, inside and out.

Key Food opens Halsey Traders Market in Brooklyn

In other Key Food news, the chain recently opened a Halsey Traders Market location in Brooklyn, New York.

At 5,000 s.f., the market’s produce epartment offers both organic and locally grown items; the deli department features a full line of Boars Head products as well as fresh salads; it also offers catering services. Throughout the grocery sections, customers can purchase a variety of specialty and gourmet items as well as craft beers.

Founded in Brooklyn in 1937, Key Food Stores comprises more than 240 member-owned and corporate grocery stores with $2.7 billion in annual sales. The stores operate in all five New York boroughs as well as upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.