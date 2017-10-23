My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Introduces Self-Serve Bars Nationwide

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, a line of frozen snacks, is looking to expand its in-store footprint—moving from the freezer aisle into the bakery and prepared meals sections of supermarkets throughout the country. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream now is available in its signature self-serve My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Bars in select Wegmans, Safeway, Kroger, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Pavilions and Vons stores, among others.

The novelty ice cream maker hopes to tap into the on-the-go snacking segment, particularly among Millennials. According to the recent “Snacking Motivations and Attitudes” report from Mintel, Millennials are snacking four or more times per day.

“Rapidly adopted by consumers, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is made for the grab-and-go lifestyle,” the company says. “Handheld and portable, My/Mo has brought mochi ice cream to the masses and provides consumers bite-sized snacks to enjoy at any time. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream’s colorful and vibrant look and style appeals to the need for creating experiences and sharing ‘Instagrammable’ moments.

“As we continue to fill the needs of hungry consumers, making mochi ice cream accessible throughout the shopping experience was a natural progression for us,” said Craig Berger, CEO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. “Retailers are also enjoying this new revenue source as the supermarket landscape continues to evolve.”

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available nationwide in retail packs of six and in bulk through the company’s signature self-serve My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Bars. Made with a scoop of ice cream wrapped in sweet rice dough, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream offers a hand-held eating experience. Each bite-sized snack contains 110 calories, and they are available in a variety of flavors, including Sweet Mango, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream, Double Chocolate, Green Tea, Salted Caramel, Island Coffee, Vanilla Bean and Ripe Strawberry.